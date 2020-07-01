Quantstamp 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $536,729.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $13.78 million and $536,729.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.47 or 0.04985398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.