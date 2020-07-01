Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Tidex and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $148,136.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006296 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002329 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018119 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.20 or 0.01682056 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 71,505,406 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

