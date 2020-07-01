Quiztok Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Quiztok token can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $357,027.15 and $422,452.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00053213 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,337,119 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

