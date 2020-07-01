Rapids Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Rapids has a market capitalization of $541,392.62 and approximately $543.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.01698290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00172089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00110359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

