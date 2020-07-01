React Group (LON:REAT) Trading Down 1.7%

React Group PLC (LON:REAT) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), approximately 1,242,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 584,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.30.

About React Group (LON:REAT)

REACT Group Plc provides specialist cleaning and decontamination service to the public sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers ducting and fan cleaning, clinical/non-clinical waste disposal, fly tipping clear, decontamination, roadside/layby and transit area deep clean, search and removal, animal/human fatality management, and pigeon guano removal/anti bird services.

