Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Issues Earnings Results

Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Remote Monitored Systems stock opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Remote Monitored Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

About Remote Monitored Systems

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

