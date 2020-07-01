Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Issues Earnings Results

Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Remote Monitored Systems stock opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Remote Monitored Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69.
About Remote Monitored Systems
