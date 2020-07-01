Ren Market Cap Reaches $126.39 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Ren has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, DDEX, UEX and Tidex. Ren has a market cap of $126.39 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.47 or 0.04985398 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,826,204 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance, Huobi Global and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

