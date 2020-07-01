Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $31.17 million and $359,262.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,848,857 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

