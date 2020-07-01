Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Trading Up 8%

Saker Aviation Services Inc (OTCMKTS:SKAS) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Saker Aviation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

Saker Aviation Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKAS)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. The company serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

