Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $408.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.42 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.