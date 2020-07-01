Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Shoe Carnival has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shoe Carnival to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.
NASDAQ SCVL opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $408.21 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.
In related news, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $44,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.
