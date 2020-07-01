SHPING Price Hits $0.0000 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. SHPING has a total market cap of $23,724.44 and approximately $59.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01700648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00172528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00110738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,754,742 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

