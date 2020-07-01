SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will post $101.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.09 million and the highest is $111.50 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $113.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $411.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.12 million to $446.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $426.19 million, with estimates ranging from $390.93 million to $468.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.08. 3,277,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,841. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

