SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $809,010.89 and $153,352.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003438 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,242,880 coins and its circulating supply is 26,165,788 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

