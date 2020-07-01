Solaris (XLR) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solaris has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $339,717.51 and approximately $194.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,854,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,608 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

