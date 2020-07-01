SONO (SONO) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. SONO has a market capitalization of $2,114.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00740035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.02103250 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016979 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00155940 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00168404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.



SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . SONO’s official website is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “



SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

