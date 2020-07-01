Startcoin Price Reaches $0.0031 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Startcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Startcoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. Startcoin has a market cap of $141,525.05 and approximately $52.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008370 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

