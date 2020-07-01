Substratum Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Bitbns and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.01700052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172481 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00111052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, HitBTC, BiteBTC, OKEx, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

