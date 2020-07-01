Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0936 on Exchanges

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Switch token can now be purchased for $0.0936 or 0.00001013 BTC on major exchanges. Switch has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $473,279.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Switch has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Switch Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,146,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,337,016 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

