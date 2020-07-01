Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $423,954.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Syscoin has a market cap of $17.39 million and $423,954.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Sistemkoin and Binance. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00452149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000422 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 589,715,881 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

