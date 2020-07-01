Tap Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Tap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000918 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $44.02 million and approximately $317,453.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tap has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.21 or 0.04981211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002796 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031823 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

