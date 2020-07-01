TENA Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,563.64 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last seven days, TENA has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a total market cap of $71,563.64 and $2,503.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

