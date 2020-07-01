TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

TwentyFour Income Fund Ltd (LON:TFIF) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.50 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 100.50 ($1.24), approximately 374,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 668,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.24).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.21.

About TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

