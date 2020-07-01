US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.80 Million

Brokerages predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce sales of $43.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.80 million and the highest is $44.80 million. US Well Services posted sales of $151.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full year sales of $262.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $246.40 million to $278.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.00 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $345.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Well Services.

Get US Well Services alerts:

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $112.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 67.12% and a negative net margin of 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USWS shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.49. 428,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. US Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Well Services by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,391,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.