Velas Price Reaches $0.0819 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $110.04 million and $1.71 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,084,603,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

