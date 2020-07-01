Veros (VRS) Market Capitalization Tops $169,640.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Veros has a market cap of $169,640.00 and $49,072.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.92 or 0.01699809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00052267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00110897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

