Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,153 ($14.19).

A number of analysts recently commented on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.09) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.35) to GBX 694 ($8.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 715 ($8.80). 523,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 768.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,001.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($18.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

