vSlice (VSL) Hits Market Capitalization of $86,328.36

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. vSlice has a total market cap of $86,328.36 and $420.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vSlice token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. During the last week, vSlice has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.16 or 0.01701075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00172455 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00110918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About vSlice

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

