Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). IMPINJ reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,125. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $607.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 389,999 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in IMPINJ by 272.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 279,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in IMPINJ by 142.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 2,433.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

