Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. Raymond James lowered shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.08. 3,277,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,841. SITE Centers has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

