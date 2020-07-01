Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce sales of $159.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.20 million. Trustmark reported sales of $160.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $639.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.90 million to $670.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $632.85 million, with estimates ranging from $597.50 million to $668.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

TRMK stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 350,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,339.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trustmark by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $4,564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

