Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $0.44 EPS

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,903,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 292,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 1,268,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

