Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to Sell

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 482,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $67.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.28.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 27,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $36,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,382 shares of company stock valued at $407,463. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 4,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 208,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

