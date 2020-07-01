Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to “Buy”

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

NYSE EXP traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,587. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 36.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

