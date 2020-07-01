Zcoin (XZC) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.24 or 0.00045944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $44.37 million and $6.59 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,236.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.02511045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.02423253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00452149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00698715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00062282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00562642 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,456,292 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.