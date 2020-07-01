ZINC (ZINC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $472.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $33.94 and $50.98. ZINC has a total market cap of $45,412.48 and approximately $472.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,578 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

