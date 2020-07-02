$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Verra Mobility posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 477,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,860,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after purchasing an additional 391,230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 289,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 1,125,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,036. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.