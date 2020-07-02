$0.12 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,471,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 502,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37,233.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,984,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,339 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 322,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

