$0.16 EPS Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHC. B. Riley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

