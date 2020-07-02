$0.16 EPS Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $442.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,884. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.21.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.