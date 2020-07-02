$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.36. TriMas posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriMas stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.04. TriMas has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit