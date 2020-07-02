$0.46 EPS Expected for Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Perspecta reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Perspecta by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period.

Shares of Perspecta stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.98. 32,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

