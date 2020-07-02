-$0.98 EPS Expected for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to post ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 313%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

BATRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRK traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $788.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.03.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

