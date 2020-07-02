0Chain Tops One Day Volume of $60,047.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $60,047.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

