$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ABM Industries by 122.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 370,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

