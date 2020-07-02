$100.00 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $100.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $76.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDYA. Roth Capital started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

IDYA stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 249,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,878. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $274,866.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 235,992 shares of company stock worth $3,377,408 and sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.