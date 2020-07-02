$181.46 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will report sales of $181.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.61 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $171.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $746.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $736.62 million to $768.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $776.78 million, with estimates ranging from $745.84 million to $835.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after acquiring an additional 70,017 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 320.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

HTA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.94. 1,471,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 166.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

