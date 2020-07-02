$412.90 Million in Sales Expected for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce sales of $412.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $386.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.20 million. MarineMax posted sales of $383.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $308.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

In other MarineMax news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $40,541.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,482 shares in the company, valued at $391,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 268,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $486.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.85.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

