4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,003.75 ($36.96).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,300 ($40.61) to GBX 3,500 ($43.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($34.70) to GBX 2,215 ($27.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,750 ($33.84) to GBX 3,000 ($36.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Paul Moody purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,170 ($26.70) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($120,169.83).

Shares of 4imprint Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,460 ($30.27). 5,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,322.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,625.63. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,067.31 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,540 ($43.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $690.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

