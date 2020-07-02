$952.72 Million in Sales Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report $952.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $971.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $932.30 million. Jeld-Wen posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 466,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Jeld-Wen has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after buying an additional 541,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

