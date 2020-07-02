AA (LON:AA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.00

AA PLC (LON:AA)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and traded as low as $22.36. AA shares last traded at $23.35, with a volume of 4,189,686 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AA from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 17 ($0.21) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on AA from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AA from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 20 ($0.25) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AA from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 15 ($0.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 67 ($0.82).

The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.72.

In related news, insider Simon Breakwell purchased 295,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £88,603.80 ($109,037.41).

AA Company Profile (LON:AA)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

