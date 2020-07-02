Absolute Market Capitalization Achieves $7,577.07 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Absolute has a market capitalization of $7,577.07 and $62.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Absolute

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

